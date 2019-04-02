Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Sass. View Sign

Frances Mattie Sass joined our Lord and Savior, Thursday, March 28, 2019.

She was born November 13, 1923 to Mae & Jack Fitzpatrick.

She married Earl Sass, March 21, 1946. They recently celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary.

Frances and Earl raised three children, Earlene, Dennis and Susan. She was a Registered Nurse but spent her life with Earl as co-owner of Earl's TV and Appliances in Dewey.

She was active in Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Altar Society and Church Choir. She was a Charter Member of the Pilot Club of Dewey with more than 25 years perfect attendance. She held numerous leadership positions in the club. She was also a Charter Member of the Dewey VFW Auxiliary, serving as President for many years. She worked diligently with the VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship program.

Frances enjoyed playing bridge. She played regularly with the Caney Bridge Club. She was a regular volunteer for the Red Cross Blood Drives. She also administered flu shots.

Frances is survived by her husband Earl and her three children, Earlene Gales (Bob) of San Antonio, Texas, Dennis Sass (Kathleen) of Wilton, Iowa and Susan Elliott (David) of Winter Garden, Florida.

She enjoyed her nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of her life Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Dewey, Oklahoma at 10:00 am on Friday, April 5, 2019. Visitation with the family is scheduled from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary recitation at 7:15 on Thursday, April 4, 2019. The visitation and Rosary will be held in Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, 710 S. Dewey Ave., Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

