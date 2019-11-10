Francis Maxine Adams, 67, of Bartlesville, died at 10:49 PM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa.
Memorial services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Timothy Jackson of the Grace Community Church officiating.
Mrs. Adams was born at Guthrie, Oklahoma on March 3, 1952 the daughter of Jack and Charlene (Powers) O'Neal. She grew up and received her education prior to living in various parts of the United States. She had also served as a Storekeeper 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy. She moved to Bartlesville to make her home in 1994 and was married to Joseph Earl Adams in Bartlesville on July 4, 1995. She had also completed her Masters Degree in counseling, and was active as a professional counselor until her retirement.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph Earl Adams of the home, three daughters, Charlene Black of Drumright, Saber Black of Shawnee and Mary Black of Independence, Kansas, a step son, Christopher Adams of Bartlesville, two sisters, Jackie Sue "Susie" Thompson of Bartlesville and Vicki Webb, seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Wayne Evans Black.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 10 to Dec. 9, 2019