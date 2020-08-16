1/
Frank Leslie "Butch" Kellogg III
1956-2020
Frank Leslie Kellogg III passed away Sunday August 09, 2020 at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. Frank was born December 12, 1956 in Collinsville, OK to Frank Leslie Kellogg Jr. and Aline Josephine Garrett. He graduated High School in Barnsdall, OK. From March 21, 1977 to March 21, 1981 Frank served 4 years in the U.S. Army in which he was stationed at Vietnam, Italy and Panama. From June, 1983 to June 1984 he served 1 year in the U.S. Reserves. April, 2015 Frank moved from Pawhuska, OK to Tucson AZ.
He is survived by: His step-mother Christine Kellogg of Tucson, AZ: Siblings: Betty Lorraine Parry of Pawhuska, OK; Janet Ainge of Jennings, OK; Sharon Rita Long of Tulsa, OK; Step-Siblings: Joy Kellogg of Las Vegas, NV; Michael Eggleston of Oro Valley, AZ; Matthew Eggleston of Marana, AZ; Mark Eggleston of Chandler, AZ; Aunts/Uncles: Teresa Parry of Tulsa, OK; Leslie Jon Parry of Pawhuska, OK; Cochise Ainge, Shylo Ainge and Dainyelle Ainge; Rebecca Kellogg, Duane Kellogg, Joe and Sarah Kellogg; AND numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother-David Duane Kellogg, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Marana Mortuary of Marana, AZ is in charge of his final arrangements. They can be contacted by email: maranamortuarycemetery.com or call 1-520-682-9900.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 16 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marana Mortuary & Cemetery
12146 W Barnett Rd
Marana, AZ 85653
(520) 682-9900
