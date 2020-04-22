Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Edwin Pyle resident of Bartlesville, Oklahoma until retiring and moving to Grand Lake O' the Cherokees passed from this life on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital in Tulsa, OK. at the age of 72 years after suffering with complications of a hip he broke March 7, 2020. Frank was born February 19, 1948 in Bartlesville, the son of Warren Edwin Pyle and Rosebell Omalia (Williams) Pyle. He received his education in Bartlesville until after his father passed away in 1961and he went to live with his paternal uncle Chester LeRoy Pyle in Bartlesville. He then attended and graduated high school from Wentworth Military Academy in June 1966. Frank attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma for 3 ½ years where he studied Computer Aided Design (CAD)and he met his first wife. He entered the United States Navy May 25, 1970 for a period of 4 years active service and one month and nine days of inactive service. After his service in the Navy, Frank attended Okmulgee Technology School in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. His course of study was automatic transmissions. He then went to work at Larry List Oldsmobile in Bartlesville for a time. Frank was employed with Reda Pump Division of TRW; which later became Schlumberger from which he retired. His favorite pastime was working on old cars, traveling to car shows and everything about cars until his health prevented him from doing so. His favorite treat was chocolate covered mini donuts and homemade pie.Frank is survived by his son, Charles "C W" Warren Pyle and his wife Bethany Ault-Pyle of Fort Smith , Arkansas; two sisters Rose Anna Pyle Earley and husband George Allen of Afton, OK and Wanda Elizabeth Pyle Reister her husband Mike Lee Reister of Franklin, WI. Also, surviving are Frank's grandchildren -Kacie Pyle, Sydney Pyle, Taylor Pyle Lagano (Cory), Baylee Bowman (Christopher), Ben Ault (Jenna). Surviving great grandchildren are Sylvia Lagano, C. J. Lagano, and Koltyn Hunter. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Edwin Pyle and Rosebell Omalia (Williams) Pyle; a niece, Wanda Michele Reister and granddaughter Briana Ault.Visitation for Mr. Pyle will be Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm at the Stumpff Funeral Home, 1600 SE Washington Blvd, Bartlesville, OkThere will be a private graveside held. Due to restrictions on social gathering; attendance to the service must be by invitation only. Burial will be in the Oglesby Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Homes & Crematory in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Published in Examiner-Enterprise on Apr. 22, 2020

