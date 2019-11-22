Fred Brooks, Jr., 93, local resident, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Fred was born April 2, 1926 to Fred and Edna (Countiss) Brooks in Bartlesville, OK. He was raised and received his education in Bartlesville. Fred joined the Army in 1944 at the young age of 18. He fought the Germans in the Battle of the Bulge. Fred was captured and spent the remainder of the war in a POW camp. He received a Purple Heart for his bravery. After returning home, Fred was employed as a carpenter at Bartlesville Lumber Company and continued his career in the carpentry field throughout his life.
Fred lived in Bartlesville until 1986 and then moved to Ramona. He was a member of the American Legion. Most of all Fred loved his family and friends and he will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by two daughters, Deborah Arditto of Plymouth, CA and Teresa Stroud of Utah and a son, Richard Brooks of Nowata, OK and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, with a special thanks to nephews Chet and Joe Brooks.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Ronald Brooks.
The funeral is a graveside service on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville, OK.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 22 to Dec. 21, 2019