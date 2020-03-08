Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Chitwood Mason. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Chelsea Cemetery Chelsea , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fred Chitwood Mason, 80, formerly of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Rowlett, Texas.

He was born and raised in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, the son of Fred Lunstead Mason and Marguerite Imogene Chitwood.

In 1959 he joined the US Army, where he served as an Army Ranger with the 82nd Airborne.

Upon returning to civilian life, he met and married the love of his life, Johnna Marie Kitchell on June 7, 1963. They were married 33 years until her death in 1996.

He began his career with Cities Service Oil Company working in the Geology Department. After leaving there, he tried a few other career options, but ultimately ended up finding one of his greatest joys later in life - driving the school bus for Broken Arrow Public Schools. He was very gentle, compassionate and caring with the children he drove to and from school each day.

He loved all things associated with the outdoors ... to include camping, fishing and hunting - but golf was one of his primary passions. He was also an avid gun collector and competed in Benchrest shooting all over the country. He loved his dogs deeply, and was known to take them on road trips with him to shooting competitions and visiting family.

He also took pleasure in reading, and used that joy to bring all of the characters in the Hundred Acre Wood to life.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and father-in-law.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia Mason Rowe and husband Brian of Arlington TX and Cathleen Mason Rock and husband Michael of Terrell TX; four grandchildren Shannon Crye and husband Brandon; Mason Rowe, Madeleine Rowe and Mallory Rowe; great granddaughter Callee Crye; brother Ron Mason of Ramona OK; mother-in-law Virginia Alene Kitchell of Bartlesville OK; and many other family and friends.

A special thank you to Hope Health Care of Garland TX .... specifically Heather, Jana, Marcie & Bill for caring so much and making his last months comfortable. A visitation will be held, 6-8pm, Wednesday, March 11 with Fred's family receiving guests at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held, 2pm, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Chelsea Cemetery, Chelsea, Oklahoma with Brad Coates officiating. Service and interment are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

