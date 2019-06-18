Fred Eugene "Buck" Cook, 58, of Wann, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 13, 2019 at Jane Phillips Medical Center, Bartlesville.
Buck was born March 29, 1961 in New York City. He grew up and received his education in New York and made his home, wherever his job of electrical lineman took him. Buck was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Buck married Janet M. Brutchin at Bartlesville, in 2004. The couple made Wann their home since 2006. Buck loved to ride motorcycles and horses and was known for his mechanic skills when it came to cars.
Buck is survived by his wife, Janet of the home; one son, Buck Cook and his wife, Angelique of Tulsa, Oklahoma; a sister, Fawn Cook of Dewey, Oklahoma; one brother, Matthew Cook of Bartlesville and three grandchildren.
Mr. Cook will be cremated and a private gathering of friends and family will take place in his honor. Arrangements are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home of Bartlesville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.honoringmemories.com.
