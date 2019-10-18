Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freddie Imogene (Chitwood) Tidwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Freddie Tidwell passed away on her 90th birthday in her home on Cedar Creek Lake in East Texas. Freddie was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico on October 14, 1929 to Floris and Arlet Chitwood. The family moved to Southeastern Oklahoma during the Great Depression, eventually returning to New Mexico where Freddie graduated from Belen High School. She returned to Oklahoma to attend Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, graduating in 1950.

Freddie met Edward Audry Tidwell at Octavia Baptist Church in Oklahoma's Kiamichi Mountains during a summer visit to her grandparents' farm. Edward was born in Honobia, Oklahoma on January 21, 1927 to Sena and Henry Tidwell. He graduated from high school in 1945 and joined the U.S.

They moved to Wichita, Kansas in 1953 where Edward worked for Boeing and then to Bartlesville, Oklahoma in 1956 where he worked for Phillips Petroleum. In 1973, they moved to Dallas, Texas where Edward worked in the home building and cabinet manufacturing industries. They retired to Cedar Creek Lake in 2003. Edward passed away in their home on June 29, 2013.

They have four sons. Dan of Houston, Texas. Stan and his wife Sandi of Midlothian, Texas. Andy and his wife Sharon of San Antonio, Texas. Rodney and his wife Peggy of Wimberley, Texas. They have eight grandchildren: Gina, Andrea, Jaime, Todd, Jennifer, Scott, Chad, and Zack. There are thirteen great grandchildren.

Edward enjoyed baseball, fishing and hunting. Freddie taught the word of God. They enjoyed traveling, their church, their friends, and loved their family. We thank their church, friends, and caregivers for providing fellowship and support during their journey on this earth. They chose Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery as their final resting place. Psalm 23

A donation honoring Freddie's lifetime of evangelizing and teaching children can be made to a ministry the Tidwell family has been actively involved in for many years. Good News Evangelistic Fellowship, 74798 South 4710 Road, Westville, Oklahoma 74965.

