Gary G. Foster

Gary G. Foster, age 81, formerly of Dewey, OK, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Grove.

Gary was born on December 4, 1938 on the family farm in Montgomery County, KS. he grew up in Elk City, Kansas and graduated from Elk City high school. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country.

On April 12, 1959, Gary married the love of his life, Marilyn Frazier in Elk City, KS and after being stationed in several states the couple made their home in Dewey, Oklahoma.

Gary worked as a Supervisor at TRW Reda Pump Foundry in Bartlesville, OK until his retirement. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Dewey, OK and a member of the Methodist Men. He loved spending weekends and vacations with his family on Grand Lake. They also loved traveling (he and Marilyn especially loved Colorado) and travelled to all 48 of the mainland States.

A quiet, soft spoken man, when Gary spoke everyone listened. He enjoyed fishing, carpentry and fixing things around the house. He was the rock of his family, giving, strong, steadfast and devoted, but also had an ornery side, and will be dearly missed by all those he loved.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Edna Mae Foster, brother, Bill Foster, sister, Aquilla Ann Newkirk and beloved son, Paul Foster.

Left to cherish his memory, wife, Marilyn Foster, daughters: Lori Atkinson (Bill) and Linda Foster, both of Grove and daughter-in-law, Susan Foster of Edmond, OK; brother, Frank Foster (Jodi) and sister, Betty Redman (Gary), both of Independence, KS, brother-in-law, Pete Koperski of Turner, KS; 5 grandchildren, Tara Burkhart (Brandon), Eric Atkinson (Kari), Nicholas Foster, Jonathan Foster and Victoria Foster; great grandchildren: Austin, Avery, AJ, Leif and Zoey.

Donations may be made to Dewey United Methodist Church, 618 N. Delaware, Dewey, OK 74029.

Visitation will be from 2pm - 4pm Sunday, October 11, at Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services. Graveside services will be at 11am Monday, October 12, 2020 at Olympus Cemetery North.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Dewey, OK at their beloved home church, Dewey United Methodist Church, at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store