Gary J. Hale passed away on June 15, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the age of 77. Gary was born in July 1942 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Willis and Mildred Hale. He attended high school at College High School in Bartlesville, graduating in 1960.
He married his wife Sandy Thornton on July 3, 1965 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. They met shortly before he started at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, from which he graduated in 1967. He went on to earn a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Maryland in 1973, and he began his legal career after moving to Colorado shortly thereafter.
Gary was always very curious and interested in the world around him. As a youth he took apart a Ford Model T to put it back together again to see how it worked and as an adult he was awarded a US Patent for an invention related to telephone call forwarding. He was a keen photographer and also a keen genealogist who eventually traced his family history back to England in the 1500s in addition to tracing his wife's family back many generations.
Gary was also interested in helping others. He volunteered as an EMT with the Intercanyon Fire Department for a number of years and served as a Boy Scout Leader in the Conifer area during the 1990s. As a young man he even helped the FBI catch a bank robber while working as a teller.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents as well as his older brother Don. He is survived by his wife Sandy, his son Nathan, and his brother Howard. Gary will be interred at the Mount Lindo Cemetery in Morrison, Colorado, very close to his home of many years and with beautiful views of the mountains that he loved.
Arrangements are by the Blount & Curry Funeral Home-Carrollwood in Tampa, Florida. BlountCurryCarrollwood.com
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jun. 21 to Jul. 20, 2020.