Gary Lee Alexander
Dewey - Gary Lee Alexander, 73, of Dewey, died Wednesday in Bartlesville.
Gary's family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel, 918-534-3030, 113 S. Osage (Hwy. 75), Dewey, on Monday, November 30, from 6-8 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Monday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Tuesday 10-12 p.m.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, at the Dewey Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com
