Mr. Gary Leonard "G.L." Baker, 64, of Bartlesville died at 8 A.M. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Jane Phillips Medical Center.

Memorial services will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chad Perceful of the East Cross United Methodist Church officiating. Following cremation, a private interment will be in the Oglesby Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mr. Baker was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on January 6, 1955 the son of Byron A. and Jewell Lucella (Huff) Baker. He grew up and received his education in Bartlesville, graduating from College High School in 1973. He was active at East Cross United Methodist Church until leaving Bartlesville. He attended college at TCC and Oscar Rose in Oklahoma with an emphasis on business. He attended Tri County Tech in Bartlesville to receive his Licensed Practical Nursing degree. He has been involved as a contract nurse in the Dallas, Texas area for several years. Being of American Indian decent, he was always very interested in American Indian lore. He loved animals, especially dogs and wolves, and he enjoyed fishing and camping. He was a volunteer at the Tuesday House for several years, and he was active in Bartlesville Theatre plays, and with the Salty Seniors.

Mr. Baker was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents and aunts and uncles. He is survived by his mother, Jewell Baker of Bartlesville, a sister, Debbie Graham and husband Kevin of Bartlesville, two nephews, Matthew of the home and Michael of Derby, Kansas, and two foster sons, Ricky Green of Nowata and Danny Beltz of Dewey and his beloved dog, Zoe.

