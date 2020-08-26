Gene Austin Lewis, 79, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Dewey, Oklahoma. Funeral services for Gene will be held Thursday, August 27th at 2:00pm at Stumpff Funeral Home in Bartlesville. The family will receive guests on Wednesday, August 26th from 5-8pm at Stumpff Funeral Home in Bartlesville.
Gene was born on December 8, 1940 in Nowata, Oklahoma to Frank and Pearl (Clemmons) Lewis. Gene graduated from Nowata High School in 1959. He married the love of his life, Stella Askew, on August 2, 1962 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. The couple moved to Dewey 56 years ago.
Gene retired from Phillips Petroleum after a long career and soon after fulfilled a life-long dream of attaining a nursing degree. Gene went on to finish his working career at Cessna. In retirement, Gene enjoyed participating in Old Western re-enactment gun fights with the Tom Mix Gun Fighters and other various gun fighting groups. He was also a member of the Tom Mix Museum and served on the board of directors. Gene was a brother of the Bartlesville Freemasons and was recently awarded his 50-year pin.
In life, there was no greater enjoyment for Gene than the love and laughter he shared with his family. Gene is survived by two children, Kevin "Casey" Lewis of Bartlesville, Oklahoma and Gene Ann Kerr and her husband Kelly of Stillwater, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Brittnea Smith and husband Jayson of Collinsville, Oklahoma, Madison Price and husband Travis of Claremore, Oklahoma, Chloe Lewis of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Julia Kerr of Stillwater, Oklahoma, John Kerr Of Norman, Oklahoma, and one great grandchild, Austen Smith, and a host of loving family and friends. For those he left behind, we all know he will be waiting at the pearly gates to tell us, "I'm sure glad you got to see me again!"
Gene is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Pearl Lewis, wife Stella Lewis, and sisters Virginia Bluejacket Slack and Claudine Bluejacket Fry, and one granddaughter Karlea Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent in Gene's name to the Tom Mix Museum in Dewey, Oklahoma.
