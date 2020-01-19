Gene Herman Wegner, was 89 on December 12, 2019 when he joined his recently departed, beloved wife Carol. Gene was born in Madison, Wisconsin on August 30, 1930. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and married Carol Wegner in 1953. He received BS, MS and PhD Degrees in Microbiology from the University of Wisconsin, and lived and worked in Bartlesville, Oklahoma from 1960 through 1996. In 1996 Gene and Carol moved to Leisure World in Mesa, Arizona.
Gene loved, cared for, and provided well for his wife and children. He was smart, easy going, and enjoyed cooking, tennis, traveling, fishing and hunting. He was loved and will be missed by his descendants, their families, and the many friends he has made over the years in places he lived and in his travels.
He is survived by his children: David Wegner, Albuquerque, NM; Lynn Babinski, Mesa, AZ; Steve Wegner, Tulsa, OK; and Karen Brierley, Decatur, GA; nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
There will be a joint service for Gene and Carol at 10AM Saturday, February 1 at the Broadway Christian Church, 7335 E Broadway, Mesa, AZ 85208. Their interment ceremony will be held at 1PM Monday, February 3 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jan. 19 to Feb. 18, 2020