George Anthony Moczygemba, 81, of Bartlesville, OK died Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born on January 7, 1939 to parents Edmund Moczygemba and Victoria Keller Moczygemba. He graduated from Karnes City (TX) High School in 1958. After high school, he entered the University of Texas to pursue a degree in Chemistry. He married Ann Louise Franzetti June 11, 1966.
Upon his completion of his PhD in Chemistry in 1968 from the University of Texas, George went to work for the Phillips Petroleum Company and would remain there until his retirement in 1999. He began his work with carbon black research and then moved to polymers research. He achieved the designation of Innovative Chemist and had 49 patents attributed to him through his work with the Phillips Petroleum Company. He was honored for 50 years of membership with the American Chemical Society.
George had a loving family and he enjoyed spending time with them more than anything. He loved showing his grandchildren how to garden and how to harvest vegetables such as potatoes, tomatoes and cucumbers. He was an avid fan of classical music. Genealogy was something that fascinated George and he was able to research and trace some of his Polish roots as far back at the 17th century. He was active with St. John's Cub Scout Pack 5 and with Bartlesville Little League in the 1970s and 1980s. He was a supporter of Tulsa Club Volleyball for high school women in the 1990s. Throughout his life, George enjoyed traveling with his family throughout the United States with a special fondness for the National Parks. After retirement, George and Ann expanded their travels internationally including, in particular, Poland and the Panama Canal. In his later years, he supported and attended as many sporting events as possible for his grandchildren.
George is survived by his wife Ann, of the home, son Michael Moczygemba and wife Angela of Tulsa, OK, son Richard Moczygemba and wife Priya of Dallas, TX, and daughter Kathryn Douglas and husband Dwain of Ingleside, TX; grandchildren Chandler Moczygemba and his wife Jaci, Christa Moczygemba, Alan Douglas, Daniel Douglas, Steven Douglas, Neel Moczygemba, Niam Moczygemba; sister Rita Peterson and husband George of San Antonio, TX, sister Joan Askey and husband George of San Antonio, TX, brother Edmund (Babe) Moczygemba and wife Patty of Boerne, TX, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 10 at Stumpff Funeral Home in Bartlesville, OK with the family receiving visitors from 6:00-8:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at Stumpff Funeral Home on Thursday, June 11 at 2:00pm. A funeral mass and burial will be held in Panna Maria, TX at a later date and time. Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.
Upon his completion of his PhD in Chemistry in 1968 from the University of Texas, George went to work for the Phillips Petroleum Company and would remain there until his retirement in 1999. He began his work with carbon black research and then moved to polymers research. He achieved the designation of Innovative Chemist and had 49 patents attributed to him through his work with the Phillips Petroleum Company. He was honored for 50 years of membership with the American Chemical Society.
George had a loving family and he enjoyed spending time with them more than anything. He loved showing his grandchildren how to garden and how to harvest vegetables such as potatoes, tomatoes and cucumbers. He was an avid fan of classical music. Genealogy was something that fascinated George and he was able to research and trace some of his Polish roots as far back at the 17th century. He was active with St. John's Cub Scout Pack 5 and with Bartlesville Little League in the 1970s and 1980s. He was a supporter of Tulsa Club Volleyball for high school women in the 1990s. Throughout his life, George enjoyed traveling with his family throughout the United States with a special fondness for the National Parks. After retirement, George and Ann expanded their travels internationally including, in particular, Poland and the Panama Canal. In his later years, he supported and attended as many sporting events as possible for his grandchildren.
George is survived by his wife Ann, of the home, son Michael Moczygemba and wife Angela of Tulsa, OK, son Richard Moczygemba and wife Priya of Dallas, TX, and daughter Kathryn Douglas and husband Dwain of Ingleside, TX; grandchildren Chandler Moczygemba and his wife Jaci, Christa Moczygemba, Alan Douglas, Daniel Douglas, Steven Douglas, Neel Moczygemba, Niam Moczygemba; sister Rita Peterson and husband George of San Antonio, TX, sister Joan Askey and husband George of San Antonio, TX, brother Edmund (Babe) Moczygemba and wife Patty of Boerne, TX, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 10 at Stumpff Funeral Home in Bartlesville, OK with the family receiving visitors from 6:00-8:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at Stumpff Funeral Home on Thursday, June 11 at 2:00pm. A funeral mass and burial will be held in Panna Maria, TX at a later date and time. Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jun. 10 to Jul. 9, 2020.