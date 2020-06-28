Mr. George Kieffer Campbell, 68, of Bartlesville, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
George Kieffer Campbell was born October 15, 1951 in Bartlesville Oklahoma. His parents are the late Gene L. Campbell and Elenia Galanis Campbell Heflin. George attended school in Bartlesville, Fayetteville Arkansas, Omaha Nebraska and graduated from Memorial High School in Tulsa in 1970.
He married Sharon Evans Campbell in September of 1970 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The couple made their home in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and settled in Bartlesville in 1972 where he worked for Reda Pump mostly overseas in offshore field service. He retired from Schlumberger overseas in 2012. He returned to work in Doha, Qatar in 2017 and work until retirement in 2019. A member of Bartlesville First Baptist Church, he loved his work for Oklahoma Baptist Disaster relief working in Honduras, Florida, Texas, Colorado, and Louisiana as well as on Oklahoma disasters.
He is survived by his wife Sharon, son Johnathan Mark Campbell and wife Cova, son Jeremy Paul Campbell and wife Kenda, son Barry Lee Campbell and wife Samantha, and his "plus one" son Brian Williams and wife Toni. Eight granddaughters, four grandsons, one great grandson, his mother Elenia Heflin, sister Gena Jenkins, one nephew and one niece. He was preceded in death by his father Gene L. Campbell and one daughter in law Jennifer Campbell.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Washington/Osage Baptist Disaster Relief at 3801 Maryland Street Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74006.
A memorial service for Mr. Campbell will be held at the First Baptist Church of Bartlesville on Tuesday, June 30th at 11:00 am. The service will also be live-streamed on the First Baptist Church of Bartlesville's Facebook page.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.
George Kieffer Campbell was born October 15, 1951 in Bartlesville Oklahoma. His parents are the late Gene L. Campbell and Elenia Galanis Campbell Heflin. George attended school in Bartlesville, Fayetteville Arkansas, Omaha Nebraska and graduated from Memorial High School in Tulsa in 1970.
He married Sharon Evans Campbell in September of 1970 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The couple made their home in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and settled in Bartlesville in 1972 where he worked for Reda Pump mostly overseas in offshore field service. He retired from Schlumberger overseas in 2012. He returned to work in Doha, Qatar in 2017 and work until retirement in 2019. A member of Bartlesville First Baptist Church, he loved his work for Oklahoma Baptist Disaster relief working in Honduras, Florida, Texas, Colorado, and Louisiana as well as on Oklahoma disasters.
He is survived by his wife Sharon, son Johnathan Mark Campbell and wife Cova, son Jeremy Paul Campbell and wife Kenda, son Barry Lee Campbell and wife Samantha, and his "plus one" son Brian Williams and wife Toni. Eight granddaughters, four grandsons, one great grandson, his mother Elenia Heflin, sister Gena Jenkins, one nephew and one niece. He was preceded in death by his father Gene L. Campbell and one daughter in law Jennifer Campbell.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Washington/Osage Baptist Disaster Relief at 3801 Maryland Street Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74006.
A memorial service for Mr. Campbell will be held at the First Baptist Church of Bartlesville on Tuesday, June 30th at 11:00 am. The service will also be live-streamed on the First Baptist Church of Bartlesville's Facebook page.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise on Jun. 28, 2020.