George Lennon 88, of Bartlesville, OK passed from this life on Sunday February 3rd.

George was proceeded in death by his parents, his first wife Lillian, 6 brothers and sisters, a daughter and two grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Emmalene Lennon, sister Florence Giglio (Vic) and a blended family of seven children, 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

He and Emmalene regularly attended church services at East Cross United Methodist Church and very much appreciate the support of their church family as well as friends during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to The Journey Home in Bartlesville OK.

