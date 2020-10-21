Georgia Rue (Welch) Musgrave
Bartlesville - Georgia Rue (Welch) Musgrave, age 90, passed away October 20, 2020 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Georgia was born November 7, 1929 at home in Jasper County, Mississippi near Stringer, Mississippi to Harrison Van Welch and Sally Onie (Stringer) Welch. Georgia attended elementary and high school at Stringer graduating from high school in 1948. She participated in high school basketball and was very active in Future Homemakers of America.
Georgia graduated from Mississippi State College for Women, in Columbus, Mississippi with a BS degree in Home Economics in 1952. She taught school for 3 years in McKinney and Green Cove Springs, Florida. While in Green Cove Springs, she met and married Andrew Kelly Musgrave who was serving in the United States Navy in 1954.
Georgia and Andy moved to Bartlesville in 1956 when he was employed by Phillips Petroleum company. Georgia became a stay at home mom as they had 3 daughters and one son plus 3 foster sons. She also served many days over several years as a substitute teacher for Bartlesville Public Schools.
In addition to rearing her children and substitute teaching, she was an expert seamstress, taught bible classes at the Limestone Church of Christ and Adams Blvd. Church of Christ, directed the preparation of meals for the Not Finished Yet (Senior Christians) group, rode many miles on bicycle hikes and worked in her yard and flower garden.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Andrew Kelly Musgrave, Bartlesville, daughters Linda (Steve) Flatt, Cookeville, TN., Andra (Robert) Adrian, Cary, NC., Brenda Musgrave, Carrollton, TX., son Kelvan (Donna) Musgrave, Dallas, TX., and foster son, Duane (Jennifer) Roseborough, Bartlesville. Grandchildren are Benton Flatt, Zachary Adrian, Bryan Adrian, Alyssa (Zachary) Adrian Duggan, Mason Musgrave, Hannah Roseborough and Heidi Roseborough and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Predeceased are parents Harrison and Sally Onie Welch and brothers Harold Welch, Camden Welch and Jasper Dean Welch and sister Nettie Rue Whitfield.
The family received guests on Friday, October 23 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Adams Blvd. Church of Christ and the funeral services started at 11:00 am. A private family graveside service followed. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory.
If you wish to donate to a memorial fund instead of flowers, consider Hope Harbor Children's Home and Family Ministries, P. O. Box 1047, Claremore, OK. 74018. Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org
