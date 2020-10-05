Georgia (Foust) Villarreal
Dewey - (1941-2020) Georgia (Foust) Villarreal, 79, of Dewey, OK, died Oct. 2, 2020 after a brief illness. She is now with our Lord & Savior but will be missed by her family and friends.
Georgia was born Sept. 24, 1941, to Katherine Eden in Miami, OK. She was raised and educated there until age 14, then moved to Bartlesville, graduating from College High in 1959. She married Oscar Villarreal on Oct. 18, 1985. She worked for Phillips Petroleum Co. for 38 years, retiring in 1998.
Georgia traveled the world and took many cruises. She loved to go to Panama Beach, Florida, and many Jubilee conferences in Branson, MO, with church friends. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and spending afternoons playing cards with friends. She was a longtime active member of Highland Park Baptist Church and a volunteer since 2002 with the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary.
Georgia is survived by her loving husband Oscar Villarreal of Dewey; daughter Becky Thornbrugh of Dewey; stepson Robbye Villarreal & wife Traci of Denver, CO; grandchildren Brandon Truitt, Kirbie Hutchinson, and Landon & Jenna Thornbrugh; five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Georgia also had three very dear friends, Sharon Chastain, Shirley Rowland and Charlotte Dausses. She is preceded in death by her mother Katherine Eden and daughter Debbie Truitt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Georgia's name to: Highland Park Baptist Church, 300 SE Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, OK 74006.
Georgia was a devoted wife, mother & grandmother, cherished aunt and beloved friend. She was quick to laugh and always first in line to lend a hand. She had a heart of gold and her support was boundless.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the family will be receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. at Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel, 113 S. Osage, Dewey, OK 74029. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wed., Oct. 7, at Highland Park Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Scrivani officiating. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and Davis Family Funeral Home. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com
