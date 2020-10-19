Gertrude Pauline Hughey
Bartlesville - Gertrude Pauline Hughey passed away peacefully October 14th, 2020, at Heritage
Villa Nursing Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Gertrude was born in August of 1917 at Spring Hall, Kansas, to Paul and Ada (Dollie)Cooper. Her family moved to Bartlesville in 1931. She became a member of Grace Epworth United Methodist church in 1932 and graduated from Bartlesville High School in 1936.
Gertrude was married to Howard Hobart Hughey in 1936 and they had a daughter, Fran
Lee, who sadly passed away in l941. Gertrude and her husband resided most of their life on an acreage east of Bartlesville, where they raised two sons. Family life was full with many activities and much of the large family lived close by.
Hobart passed away in April of 1980. In 1981 Gertrude moved to Dewey. During those years, she enjoyed her many avenues of artwork, including painting, needle crafts, ceramics, and wood carving. She was also an avid gardener with a large yard and garden, and traveled extensively till she moved to Tall Grass Estates in 2006.
She was an active Volunteer at her church in many capacities and at Mutual Girl's Club, where she taught sewing classes and served on their Board of Directors for 25 years. Gertrude also enjoyed membership in several other organizations, including The Han-Dee Hobby Club, The Stitch & Chatter Sewing Club, The National Wood Carvers Association and The Oklahoma Wildlife Federation.
In addition to her mother, father, husband and daughter, Gertrude was preceded in death by her sisters; Jeanne Curtis, and her husband Bill Curtis, Francis Alford and her husband Clifford Alford, her brother, Glenn Cooper and his wife Mary Cooper. She is survived by her son, Joe Hughey and his wife Gayla Hughey, grandchildren, Joel Hughey, Leah Walker, and her husband, Fred Walker, her sister, Mary Florence Suggs and her husband, Robert Suggs,
and numerous nieces and nephews.
Interment is at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Mutual Girl's Club in Bartlesville to further their work that she valued so highly.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be left at honoringmemories.com
