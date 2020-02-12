Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Rosary 7:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. John Before The Latin Gate Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gladys Lucille Brown, 78, wife to Gary Brown, died peacefully at her home on February 10, 2020.

Gladys a.k.a. Nanny was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was born in Calumet, Oklahoma on January 6, 1942. The family moved to Bartlesville in 1949 where she attended College High School.

Gladys initially met Gary in 1961 on a blind date. They officially started dating in February of 1962. They were engaged on October 31st of that year and were married soon after on November 9, 1962. They had four children together. They made their home in Bartlesville where she loved being a wife and a mother baking many birthday cakes for the family and countless chocolate chip cookies for Gary.

Gladys enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing, camping, word games, Yahtzee, and spending quality time with her family. She especially liked going on trips to Colorado, Arkansas, and Branson. In her later years, Gladys became an avid dog lover. Buddy, Barney, and Skippy were her faithful companions. Gladys will always be remembered for her compassion and kindness. Gladys was especially fond of the 4th of July celebrations highlighted by homemade ice cream, burgers, and many fireworks.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles McElroy, Sr. and Susan McElroy and her siblings Marjorie Stark, Charles McElroy, Jr., and Lafe McElroy. She is survived by Gary her husband of 57 years; her four children Shella Jensen, Bart Brown, Randy Brown, and Brenda Harding; one daughter-in-law Ann Brown (spouse of Randy); two sons-in-law Kevin Jensen and Scott Harding; two grandsons Ryan Jensen (including his wife Ashley and son Owen) and Eric Jensen; one granddaughter Lily Foster (daughter of Randy and Ann); and many other family members whom she loved as well.

A rosary will be held at Stumpff Funeral Home on Thursday, February 13th at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at St. John Before The Latin Gate Catholic Church on Friday, February 14th at 10:00 a.m. followed by graveside services at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory Bartlesville , OK (918) 333-4300

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

