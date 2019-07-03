Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Helen (Burris) Mains. View Sign Service Information Davis Family Funeral Home 113 S. Osage Avenue Dewey , OK 74029 (918)-534-3030 Visitation 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Davis Family Funeral Home - Walker Brown Chapel 4201 Nowata Rd Bartlesville , OK View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Davis Family Funeral Home - Walker Brown Chapel 4201 Nowata Rd Bartlesville , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Grace Helen Burris Mains passed on to be with the Lord on June 30, 2019. At 99 years, she was just short of a century, but long on loving others and serving her Lord and community.

Grace was born November 25, 1919, in Watonga, OK, the daughter of Amanda Cansler Burris and Alfred Henry Burris. She graduated with a B.S. degree from Oklahoma State University in 1940, where she was a member of Omicron Nu Honorary Society. She retired in 1978 from Phillips Petroleum Company, where she had been employed for many years. While at Phillips she was a member of the Jane Phillips Sorority and an officer in the Desk and Derrick organization.

Grace was an active member of the Bartlesville First Church, faithfully serving in various capacities in the 20th Century Sunday School class and church, including chairmanship of the university scholarship committee, and was a member of the bell choir. She also served as chairman and small group leader in the United Methodist Women's group. Her hobbies included bridge, golf, reading, taking walks, and she always enjoyed visiting with her children, grandchildren and families. Grace always had a welcoming smile, a warm and friendly demeanor, and was always willing to help others.

She was predeceased by six brothers and sisters, and in 1999 by her husband of 60 years, John Stanton Mains. She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Mains Hackney of Bartlesville; a son, David Stanton Mains of Tulsa; five grandchildren, Deanna Ellis of Texas, Darren Hackney of Oklahoma City, Jeff Mains of Texas, Cindy Mains Ivey of Minnesota, and Julie Mains Likens of Tulsa; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 4, from 9-5 at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel, 918-333-7665, 4201 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the missions program at Bartlesville First Church, 4715 Price Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 4, from 9-5 at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel, 918-333-7665, 4201 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the missions program at Bartlesville First Church, 4715 Price Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, July 5, at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel, with Dr. Greg Tener of Bartlesville First Church officiating. Entombment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from July 3 to Aug. 2, 2019

