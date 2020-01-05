Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grant Foreman Highsmith. View Sign Service Information BURCKHALTER FUNERAL HOME - VINITA 201 N. WILSON STREET Vinita , OK 74301 (918)-256-6444 Send Flowers Obituary

Grant Foreman Highsmith, 63-year-old rural Talala resident passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Francis Vinita. He was born on January 7, 1956 in Vinita to Ita Maxine "Shorte" (Armstrong) and Dennis Foreman "Bud" Highsmith. Grant grew up in Welch and graduated in 1974 from Welch High School. While growing up he competed in rodeo and played football. Grant married Robin Gayle Adcock on April 15, 1978 at the Welch Christian Church. He and Robin made their home in Welch, while Grant was employed by B. F. Goodrich in Miami. In June of 1979 he started his dream job and began working at the Cobb Ranch for Elmer Burns and his father in-law Elwood Adcock. After Elwood retired in 1983 Grant became the Ranch Foreman for the Cobb Ranch until 2013 when he retired. Grant's whole life revolved around horses, cattle and family. He loved teaching the young ones how to ride and work on the ranch, he took great joy in each of them. Grant was gifted in his chosen field, it was his passion and his sanctuary, he loved a good horse and owned and rode a lot of them. He was quiet, humble, very patient and hardworking.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents; his dad, Bud Highsmith in 2008 and his in-laws, Elwood and Helen Adcock.

The family includes; his wife, Robin of the home; his mother, Maxine "Shorte" Highsmith of Welch; his son, Cory Foreman Highsmith and wife Sarah of Talala, a daughter, Ashley Gayle Highsmith of Bartlesville; his grandchildren, Jeremiah, Gavin, Zane, Drake, Rush and Luke; his brothers, Greg Highsmith and wife Becky, Chris Highsmith and wife Vicki all of Vinita, Kyle Highsmith and wife Lisa of Miami; numerous nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in-law and many other relatives and friends survive as well.

The family will receive friends from, 6-8 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Ramona.

The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, 2:00 p.m. January 4, 2020 at the Caney Valley High School Gymnasium, with Pastor Kevin Baker officiating. Casket bearers will be Jerry Wright, Lester Gagan, Armando Rodriguez, Raymond Gagan, Burr Gagan and Tom Morgan. Honorary Bearers will be; Jesse Highsmith, Nicholas Highsmith, Hunter Highsmith, Wade Miller, Lane and Ace Ulrich, Johnny Joe Morgan and Clayton Adcock.

Friends may give to the Junior Ranch Rodeo Association, 403520 W 1800 Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006 in Grant's memory.

