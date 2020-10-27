1/1
Bartlesville - Greg Mackie, 75, long time Bartlesville resident passed away October 17, 2020 in Houston, Tx.
Greg Mackie was born January 26, 1945 in Bartlesville, OK to Homer Lee and Sadie (Marsh) Mackie. He graduated Wann High School in 1963. Greg and Delary Jennings were united in marriage in Branson MO on June 22, 2019.
Greg worked as the Director of Maintenance at Jane Phillips Medical Center. He enjoyed going to church and was a member of the First Wesleyan Church in Bartlesville. We were all blessed to have Greg in our lives. He loved the Lord with a quiet passion. He led by example with a strong hand and a gentle heart. He was a kind, caring man who helped everyone that needed him. He loved to cook especially for his family, which was his greatest joy. He was truly a walking example of the word love. We will miss him!
He is survived by his wife Delary, 3 sons, Brad Mackie (Lisa), of Bartlesville, Troy Mackie (Channion) of Coffeyville,KS, Austin Causey of Bartlesville; 2 daughters, Kim Mindt (Tod) of Copan, Jennifer Brewington (Brian) of Bartlesville; brother, Neil Mackie (Linda) of Spring Town TX; a sister, Nancy Walls of Austin, TX; 10 grandchildren, Braden Mackie, Jace Mackie, Taylor Moore, Parker Mindt, Cassadie Victoria Mindt, Tyler Mackie, Brandon Mackie, Caleb Mackie, Ridge Brewington, and Ryder Brewington.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Bartlesville First Wesleyan Church with Rev. Joe Colaw officiating. The family suggests donations to First Wesleyan Church in honor of Greg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. On-line condolences can be left at honoringmemories.com.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
710 Southeast Dewey
Bartlesville, OK 74003
918-336-5225
