Grova Nell Pendergraff, 79, of Dewey, OK, passed away June 22, 2020, in Bartlesville, OK, surrounded by her family. Nell was born on Oct. 6, 1940, in Tarby, OK, to parents Joe Earl Davidson and Ruby Marie Coggins Wise, and she was the third oldest of 11 kids. On May 30, 1958, Nell married Bobby Joe Pendergraff of Shady Point, OK, and soon after the couple established the Bartlesville-Dewey area as their home where they have lived for the past 62 years.
Nell spent the majority of her life as a stay at home mom and wife, caring for their four children. Nell loved her kids dearly. This love for children extended beyond her own kids as she began a career in childcare and served at numerous churches in childcare programs throughout the years before she retired. Of course, this just gave her more time to spend with and spoil her own grandkids and great grandkids who all affectionately called her "Nanny." Nell had a motherly servant's heart that impacted countless lives through her love of kids.
Nell is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bob Pendergraff; son Phillip Pendergraff of Tulsa; daughter Terri Farmer of Bartlesville (married to Ken); daughter Mary Bulkley of Bartlesville; and son Matt Pendergraff of Bartlesville (married to Barb). She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Jennifer Gomez (Jeff), Chris Farmer (Beth), Melissa Montgomery (Mike), Meghan Franks (Chance), Jessica Stacavich, Gabby Pendergraff, Gavin Pendergraff, Gracie Pendergraff, Shiloh Pendergraff, Zech Pendergraff, Sarah Pendergraff and Lily Pendergraff. She is also survived by 15 great grandchildren: Sadie, Brooke, Silas, Audrey, Mady, Wesley, Caleb, Sophia, Ava, Ella, Clara, Brantley, Bayleigh, Mekayla and Charlotte.
Nell is also survived by three sisters, Helen Morgan, Kathy Rainwater, and Betty Steelman; brothers Joe, Johnny and Mike Davidson; other relatives, loved ones and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Linda Bentley, Patricia Harris and Virginia Miller; brother Gary Davidson; great granddaughter Hadley Farmer and great grandson Austin Franks.
Visitation will be held from 10 – 8 p.m. and the family will receive friends Thursday, June 25 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel, 918-534-3030, 113 S. Osage (Hwy. 75) in Dewey. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m. at Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church located at 5111 Nowata Rd. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Nell spent the majority of her life as a stay at home mom and wife, caring for their four children. Nell loved her kids dearly. This love for children extended beyond her own kids as she began a career in childcare and served at numerous churches in childcare programs throughout the years before she retired. Of course, this just gave her more time to spend with and spoil her own grandkids and great grandkids who all affectionately called her "Nanny." Nell had a motherly servant's heart that impacted countless lives through her love of kids.
Nell is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bob Pendergraff; son Phillip Pendergraff of Tulsa; daughter Terri Farmer of Bartlesville (married to Ken); daughter Mary Bulkley of Bartlesville; and son Matt Pendergraff of Bartlesville (married to Barb). She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Jennifer Gomez (Jeff), Chris Farmer (Beth), Melissa Montgomery (Mike), Meghan Franks (Chance), Jessica Stacavich, Gabby Pendergraff, Gavin Pendergraff, Gracie Pendergraff, Shiloh Pendergraff, Zech Pendergraff, Sarah Pendergraff and Lily Pendergraff. She is also survived by 15 great grandchildren: Sadie, Brooke, Silas, Audrey, Mady, Wesley, Caleb, Sophia, Ava, Ella, Clara, Brantley, Bayleigh, Mekayla and Charlotte.
Nell is also survived by three sisters, Helen Morgan, Kathy Rainwater, and Betty Steelman; brothers Joe, Johnny and Mike Davidson; other relatives, loved ones and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Linda Bentley, Patricia Harris and Virginia Miller; brother Gary Davidson; great granddaughter Hadley Farmer and great grandson Austin Franks.
Visitation will be held from 10 – 8 p.m. and the family will receive friends Thursday, June 25 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel, 918-534-3030, 113 S. Osage (Hwy. 75) in Dewey. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m. at Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church located at 5111 Nowata Rd. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise on Jun. 25, 2020.