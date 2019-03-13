Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Haris Lee (H.L.) Stanart, 89, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:50 p.m., at his home in Nowata.

He was born August 15, 1929 in (old) Alluwe, Oklahoma. He was the son of Abner T. (Trig) and Clara B. (Milam) Stanart. He married Adeline Gayle Mauk on February 3, 1948 at Fort

He is survived by his two daughters, Judy Gail Griffin, Patricia Y. Barnes and her Husband Terry, by five Grandchildren, Randy Carter and his wife Jennifer, Rusty Carter, Misty Lewis, Justin Barnes, Tashena Witty and her Husband Paul, fifteen Great Grandchildren, Amber Renfroe, Randall and Darrell Carter, Courtney and Brandon Carter, Nicolas Duncan, Dylan Link, Levi Lewis, Evan, Kamron and Bowde Barnes, Lexi and Kalle Witty, Madison and Allysa Barnes, and eleven Great Great Grandchildren, plus numerous nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his Wife of 68 years, Adeline, his Parents and all of his siblings, two Sisters, Lucille Miller and Dorothy Robinson, Brothers Arthur, Hillary, Harvey (Dee), James, Freddie and Alvin (Buck), and by One Great Great Grandchild, Clyde Haris Link.

Visitation will be held at the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel in Nowata on Thursday evening, March 14, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. Services for Mr. Stanart will be held at the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel in Nowata on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.. He will be laid to rest in the Ketchum Winganon Cemetery.

