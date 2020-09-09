Harold C Price

formerly of Bartlesville - Harold C Price,, formerly of Bartlesville, OK, died in Scottsdale, AZ on September 3, 2020, after a long illness.

Harold Price was born in Tulsa, OK, on February 17, 1927. Harold spent his younger years in Bartlesville, attending Garfield Elementary and Central Junior

High. He continued his education at New Mexico Military Institute graduating in 1945. After two years in the U S Army he returned to Oklahoma where he graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1951 earning a Bachelor of Business Administration.

After graduation he joined the H C Price Co. He succeeded his father as president of the company in 1963 and served in that position until 1980. The company was headquartered in Frank Lloyd Wright's only skyscraper, The Price Tower, commissioned by his father. During his tenure the H C Price Co and its partners expanded the pipeline construction and coating services into a global business with offices in Great Britain, The Netherlands, Libya Iran, Iraq and Singapore.

After relocating to California in 1983, Harold remained active enjoying hiking and skiing in Idaho and kayaking in the Pacific. Harold was active in the

Arts community serving on multiple boards across the country. In addition he also served on the board of the George M Sutton Aviary Research Center in Bartlesville and Colorado College.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy, seven children, ten grandchildren and one

great grandchild.

A memorial will be held for the family at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store