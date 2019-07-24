Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rosary 7:00 PM Saint James Catholic Church Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Saint John Before the Latin Gate Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Francis Thill, 90, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Harold was born on December 25, 1928 to Vincent J. and Ann (MacAntee) Thill in a farm house near Olpe, Kansas. His parents had attended midnight Mass only hours before he was born.

He started school nearby in a one-room schoolhouse before moving to the Hamilton Kansas area, where he grew up and received his education. He excelled at sports and academics. Harold was a four-year three-sport letterman at Hamilton High School. He won the Kansas state 100-yard dash his freshman year with a time of 9.8 seconds. In addition to track, he was the school's running back and played guard on the basketball team.

On November 19, 1947 Harold married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Marion Lucille Feik. They initially made their home in Emporia Kansas but soon moved to Bartlesville where both Harold and Marion worked for Phillips Petroleum Company.

Harold and Marion were long time members of Saint John Catholic Church and then became founding members of Saint James Catholic Church. Harold was a member of the Knights of Columbus and at his passing was the longest serving member in Bartlesville.

Hard work was something Harold also excelled at his entire life, whether it was as a milk delivery boy in his grade school days during the depression, as a caterpillar driver during the summers on a farm in western Kansas near Guyman, making and selling sandwiches to help pay for his college tuition or working his way up through the ranks at Phillips Petroleum Company. He retired from Phillips in 1985 after 38 years, having attained the final position of Vice President and Controller of Chemicals.

While he didn't finish his college degree, through continued hard work and study he was able to pass the Certified Public Accountancy (CPA) exam. This was one of his proudest accomplishments.

Harold loved people and never met a stranger. He loved learning, tinkering around the house, working on cars and his tomato plants.

After retirement he volunteered at Jane Phillips Hospital, played more golf, traveled with his wife and enjoyed time with his children and grandchildren.

He loved to play golf, having taken up the game in his 20's. He played at Sunset Country Club until joining Hillcrest Country Club in 1969, where made two hole-in-ones in the same week. Harold was passionate about bridge and achieved the rank of Life Master. He continued to play bridge competitively up until the time of his death.

Harold is survived by his spouse of 71 years, Marion L (Feik) Thill; his daughter, Patricia A. Thill and partner Richard Kuerston of Owasso; his son Howard J. Thill, and wife Shawna of Bartlesville; his son Tyson J. Thill, and wife Shelley of Edmond; seven grandchildren; and his two brothers, Leo Thill of Eureka Kansas and Edwin Thill and wife Dodi, of Sun City Arizona.

Harold was preceded in death by his son Leonard F. Thill, his baby brother Joseph and baby sister Helen, as well as his parents.

A Rosary will be held Friday night, July 26 at 7:00 PM at Saint James Catholic Church for Harold. His funeral Mass will be held at Saint John Before the Latin Gate at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 27.

Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

