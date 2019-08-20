Harold Woodrow Schmid, 93, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Harold was born on June 2, 1926 in Fillmore, California to Earnest Dewey and Lois Icie (Rich) Schmid. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII at the age of 16. After the Navy he completed high school in Depew, Oklahoma where he met his wife of 70 years, Betty Coyner Schmid. He earned an accounting degree at OSU and was employed by Phillips Petroleum for 38 years. He and Betty enjoyed square dancing, traveling, fishing and scouting, where he was a scout leader.
Harold is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Ruth Baker and husband Gary; sons Robert Schmid and wife Mary, Dr. Sam Schmid and wife Kim, and Dan Schmid and Darla. Harold was a loving "Gramps" to 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. He will be missed by all.
Services are at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Edmond. Services under the direction of Matthews Funeral Home of Edmond, OK.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Harold W. Schmid Scholarship Fund benefiting students formerly in Oklahoma's foster care system, through the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, 1000 N. Broadway Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73102.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 20 to Sept. 19, 2019