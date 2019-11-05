Guest Book View Sign Service Information Potts Chapel 107 N. State Caney , KS 67333 (620)-879-5601 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Potts Chapel 107 N. State Caney , KS 67333 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Copan United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Harriett Arline (Bellmyer) Thomas, age 90, returned to her Lord and Savior October 31, 2019 at her rural home near Copan, Oklahoma surrounded by her devoted family. Harriett was born near Copan on July 27, 1929 as the sixth of 12 children to Arlie Jessie Bellmyer and Evelyn (Wagaman) Bellmyer. She was raised on a dairy farm near Butler Creek northwest of Bartlesville, OK. She attended Butler Creek School then graduated from Copan High School in 1947. Harriett married Lloyd Thomas on January 27, 1948 in Bartlesville, OK with a union lasting over 63 years and being blessed with four children. Throughout their marriage she faithfully worked by her husband's side on a cattle ranch and farm operation north of Copan. Harriett's talents and vocations were many and varied, first employed at the Copan Drug store in her teens and becoming an extremely accomplished gardener, cook, seamstress, upholsterer, beauty consultant, caregiver to many and retired from Phillips Petroleum Company. She was well known for her delicious egg-noodles and pies, and could prepare a feast on a moments notice. She was very active in the Cotton Valley and Copan communities, serving as a leader in the Washington County Home Demonstration club, 4-H clubs and participating in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary. She was an active member of the Copan Methodist Church and was active at the Copan Senior Citizens Center. She loved being at her home, and greatly enjoyed travel after retirement. Some of Harriett's favorite adventures included trips with her family to England, France and many locations in the United States.

Survivors include children Joe (Annette) Thomas, Joyce (Gary) Sherrer, Janice (Ruben) DeVelasco, Jon (Cherri) Thomas; grandchildren Juston Martin, Kellie (Terry) Bowen, Jaret Martin, Sara Thomas, Janae Martin, Troy (Robbin) Thomas, Jason Martin, Deric (Ashley) Thomas, Preston DeVelasco, Logan Thomas, Eric DeVelasco and Kevin Thomas; sister Maxine Medearis; half-sister Cathy Thornton; brothers Elmer Bellmyer and Freddie Bellmyer; sister-in-laws Carol Warden, Kathleen Pruett and Lois Anderson; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Lloyd Thomas; mother and father Evelyn and Arlie Bellmyer; sister Louise Brown; brothers Eugene Bellmyer, Gerald Bellmyer, Bobby Bellmyer, Claude Bellmyer, Russell Bellmyer, AJ Bellmyer and Larry Bellmyer; and many brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.

The family will receive friends from 3 – 5 pm on Sunday, November 3 at Potts Chapel in Caney, KS. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2:00 pm at the Copan United Methodist Church with interment at Caney Sunnyside Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Harriett's name to the Copan Senior Citizens Center or the Copan United Methodist Church and can be left with Potts Chapel. To leave the family a special message of condolence, please visit

Harriett Arline (Bellmyer) Thomas, age 90, returned to her Lord and Savior October 31, 2019 at her rural home near Copan, Oklahoma surrounded by her devoted family. Harriett was born near Copan on July 27, 1929 as the sixth of 12 children to Arlie Jessie Bellmyer and Evelyn (Wagaman) Bellmyer. She was raised on a dairy farm near Butler Creek northwest of Bartlesville, OK. She attended Butler Creek School then graduated from Copan High School in 1947. Harriett married Lloyd Thomas on January 27, 1948 in Bartlesville, OK with a union lasting over 63 years and being blessed with four children. Throughout their marriage she faithfully worked by her husband's side on a cattle ranch and farm operation north of Copan. Harriett's talents and vocations were many and varied, first employed at the Copan Drug store in her teens and becoming an extremely accomplished gardener, cook, seamstress, upholsterer, beauty consultant, caregiver to many and retired from Phillips Petroleum Company. She was well known for her delicious egg-noodles and pies, and could prepare a feast on a moments notice. She was very active in the Cotton Valley and Copan communities, serving as a leader in the Washington County Home Demonstration club, 4-H clubs and participating in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary. She was an active member of the Copan Methodist Church and was active at the Copan Senior Citizens Center. She loved being at her home, and greatly enjoyed travel after retirement. Some of Harriett's favorite adventures included trips with her family to England, France and many locations in the United States.Survivors include children Joe (Annette) Thomas, Joyce (Gary) Sherrer, Janice (Ruben) DeVelasco, Jon (Cherri) Thomas; grandchildren Juston Martin, Kellie (Terry) Bowen, Jaret Martin, Sara Thomas, Janae Martin, Troy (Robbin) Thomas, Jason Martin, Deric (Ashley) Thomas, Preston DeVelasco, Logan Thomas, Eric DeVelasco and Kevin Thomas; sister Maxine Medearis; half-sister Cathy Thornton; brothers Elmer Bellmyer and Freddie Bellmyer; sister-in-laws Carol Warden, Kathleen Pruett and Lois Anderson; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Lloyd Thomas; mother and father Evelyn and Arlie Bellmyer; sister Louise Brown; brothers Eugene Bellmyer, Gerald Bellmyer, Bobby Bellmyer, Claude Bellmyer, Russell Bellmyer, AJ Bellmyer and Larry Bellmyer; and many brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.The family will receive friends from 3 – 5 pm on Sunday, November 3 at Potts Chapel in Caney, KS. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2:00 pm at the Copan United Methodist Church with interment at Caney Sunnyside Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Harriett's name to the Copan Senior Citizens Center or the Copan United Methodist Church and can be left with Potts Chapel. To leave the family a special message of condolence, please visit www.pottsfuneralhome.com. Published in Examiner-Enterprise on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close