Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Labadie Heights Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Harry Eugene Marsh, 89, longtime Bartlesville area resident, died at 9:15 A.M. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Mr. Marsh was born at Bartlesville, Oklahoma on September 12, 1930 to Harry Addison Marsh and Johnnie (Gelwick) Marsh. He grew up and received his education in Bartlesville schools. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until receiving his Honorable Discharge in 1956 after serving in Germany. He was married to Edith Grace Reynolds at the Virginia Avenue Baptist Church in Bartlesville in 1957 and they made their home in the Bartlesville area their entire married life. Mr. Marsh was employed at Reda Pump in Bartlesville from 1959 until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of the Labadie Heights Baptist Church where he served as the church pastor from the mid 1970's until the mid 2000's. Mrs. Marsh preceded him in death on October 4, 2008.

Mr. Marsh is survived by four sons, Harry L. Marsh of Bartlesville, Jim E. Marsh and wife Merlene of Bartlesville, Jeff Marsh and wife Melinda of Collinsville and William A. Marsh of Bartlesville, two brothers, Leroy Marsh and wife Mary Jo of Lavon, Texas and Jim Marsh and wife Dorothy of St. Charles, Missouri, three grandsons, Waine Marsh and wife Sarah, Seth Marsh and wife Alina and Jimmy Marsh and wife Taylor, seven granddaughters, Alicia Dobbs, Jessica Johnson and husband Ethan, Aaren Morris and husband Josh, Addie Decker and husband Nathan, Kayla Marsh, Brittanie Marsh and Sarah Marsh, 17 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Cora Bingham and Joann Marwick.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Labadie Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Mike McNair officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM until 8 PM.

Memorial funds have been established and those who wish may make their contributions to Carter Hospice, 3081 S.E. Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, Okla. 74006 or to the Labadie Heights Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3425, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, 74005.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at Mr. Harry Eugene Marsh, 89, longtime Bartlesville area resident, died at 9:15 A.M. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.Mr. Marsh was born at Bartlesville, Oklahoma on September 12, 1930 to Harry Addison Marsh and Johnnie (Gelwick) Marsh. He grew up and received his education in Bartlesville schools. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until receiving his Honorable Discharge in 1956 after serving in Germany. He was married to Edith Grace Reynolds at the Virginia Avenue Baptist Church in Bartlesville in 1957 and they made their home in the Bartlesville area their entire married life. Mr. Marsh was employed at Reda Pump in Bartlesville from 1959 until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of the Labadie Heights Baptist Church where he served as the church pastor from the mid 1970's until the mid 2000's. Mrs. Marsh preceded him in death on October 4, 2008.Mr. Marsh is survived by four sons, Harry L. Marsh of Bartlesville, Jim E. Marsh and wife Merlene of Bartlesville, Jeff Marsh and wife Melinda of Collinsville and William A. Marsh of Bartlesville, two brothers, Leroy Marsh and wife Mary Jo of Lavon, Texas and Jim Marsh and wife Dorothy of St. Charles, Missouri, three grandsons, Waine Marsh and wife Sarah, Seth Marsh and wife Alina and Jimmy Marsh and wife Taylor, seven granddaughters, Alicia Dobbs, Jessica Johnson and husband Ethan, Aaren Morris and husband Josh, Addie Decker and husband Nathan, Kayla Marsh, Brittanie Marsh and Sarah Marsh, 17 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Cora Bingham and Joann Marwick.Funeral services will be held at 11 AM. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Labadie Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Mike McNair officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.Visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM until 8 PM.Memorial funds have been established and those who wish may make their contributions to Carter Hospice, 3081 S.E. Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, Okla. 74006 or to the Labadie Heights Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3425, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, 74005.Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Oct. 27 to Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close