Hazel Lorraine Wojtuck 98 passed away July 9, 2019 in Kingfisher, Oklahoma.
In 1989 she retired from Phillips Petroleum Company.
She was preceded in death by her husband Loddie Wojtuck, her parents, two brothers Everett Cox and Laurence Cox and one sister Edith Stark and one grandson Bobby Stewart.
Survivors include two daughters Mary Drennan and Dorothy Stewart; four grandchildren Diana Erwin, Billie Jane Collins, Michael Pierce and Julia Pierce; six great grandchildren; and seven great great grandchildren.
A memorial will be held July 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery graveside in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from July 17 to Aug. 16, 2019