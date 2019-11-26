Mrs. Helen Elaine Gorrell, 91, of Bartlesville, died at 10 P.M. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Heritage Villa Nursing Center.
Mrs. Gorrell was born at Plymouth, Nebraska on February 11, 1928 the daughter of George Christian Bersche and Hulda Elizabeth (Unger) Bersche. She had made her home in Bartlesville for the past 64 years.
Survivors include one son, Terry Gorrell of Bartlesville, three daughters, Dian Walker of Bartlesville, Susan Norwood of Tulsa and Peggy Terry of Bartlesville, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Private family services were held under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 26 to Dec. 25, 2019