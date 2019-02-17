Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Helen McKinney Shell was born in Watonga, Oklahoma, on February 26, 1923 to Gladys and Jim McKinney. Helen went to be with her Lord on February 14, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Her memorial service will be at East Cross United Methodist Church, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00pm.

Family will receive guests at Stumpff Funeral Home from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Thursday, February 21. Private committal rites will be accorded Mrs. Shell in the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Helen completed her elementary grades in Watonga, OK, and her high school education in Medicine Lodge, Kansas, where she met her future husband, Francis J. Shell. In high school she was a cheerleader, manager of intramural teams for her class, and held various class offices. She graduated as Valedictorian of her Senior Class in May 1941.

After graduation from high school, she attended Fort Hays Kansas State College where she graduated with a degree in Economics and Business Administration. While in college she worked in the College Business Office. She was actively involved in Women's Leadership Organization, Y.W.C.A., W.A.A., Tigerettes (pep squad), Debate. Orchesis, Delta Sigma Epsilon and was in Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities.

Helen married Frank J. Shell on January 20, 1944 after he returned from flying 35 bombing missions in the ETO. They returned to Hays to complete their degrees. After Hays and Lexington, KY, they moved to Bartlesville, OK, where they both lived until their deaths.

To this union were born three children: Barbara Walker, retired professor at OSU Tulsa; Fran Barton, retired teacher at McGuinnis High School in Oklahoma City; and Bob Shell, retired Financial Advisor at Edward Jones in Bartlesville. Helen was very devoted to her husband, children, and all her family and friends.

Helen's working career consisted of 21 years of service with the Bartlesville School System. She retired as Manager of Data Processing, Payroll, and Personnel Services in February 1985.

Helen was a member of East Cross United Methodist Church, Rachel Circle, Tuesday morning prayer group, and the Hospital Visitation Ministry. Helen was active in Girl Scouting, and loved being a hospital volunteer. In her retirement she enjoyed playing bridge with her family and friends. She loved working at Tuesday House. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing golf with the Adams Women's Golf Association.

Helen and Frank enjoyed traveling and having friends over for bridge or conversation. They especially enjoyed their grandchildren: Sharon Walker, the late Chris Walker, Rory Addington, Drew Addington, and Christie Hewitt.

In lieu of flowers it was Helen's request that donations be made to the Frank J. and Helen M. Shell Scholarship Endowment Fund at the Oklahoma United Methodist Foundation, Inc., 4201 Classen Blvd. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73118 or to a .

Helen is survived by children Barbara Walker of Owasso, Oklahoma, Fran Barton and husband Craig of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Bob Shell and wife Mary of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; four grandchildren: Roy Addington and wife Celene, Sharon Walker, Drew Addington, Christie Hewitt and husband Jamie; four great grandchildren: Raleigh Addington, Benjiman Hewitt, Emilie Hewitt, Eliana Hewitt; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, four sisters, three brothers-in-law, aunt, uncle, grandson, granddaughter-in-law, great grandson, and her dear husband Frank.

Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at Helen McKinney Shell was born in Watonga, Oklahoma, on February 26, 1923 to Gladys and Jim McKinney. Helen went to be with her Lord on February 14, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Her memorial service will be at East Cross United Methodist Church, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00pm.Family will receive guests at Stumpff Funeral Home from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Thursday, February 21. Private committal rites will be accorded Mrs. Shell in the Memorial Park Cemetery.Helen completed her elementary grades in Watonga, OK, and her high school education in Medicine Lodge, Kansas, where she met her future husband, Francis J. Shell. In high school she was a cheerleader, manager of intramural teams for her class, and held various class offices. She graduated as Valedictorian of her Senior Class in May 1941.After graduation from high school, she attended Fort Hays Kansas State College where she graduated with a degree in Economics and Business Administration. While in college she worked in the College Business Office. She was actively involved in Women's Leadership Organization, Y.W.C.A., W.A.A., Tigerettes (pep squad), Debate. Orchesis, Delta Sigma Epsilon and was in Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities.Helen married Frank J. Shell on January 20, 1944 after he returned from flying 35 bombing missions in the ETO. They returned to Hays to complete their degrees. After Hays and Lexington, KY, they moved to Bartlesville, OK, where they both lived until their deaths.To this union were born three children: Barbara Walker, retired professor at OSU Tulsa; Fran Barton, retired teacher at McGuinnis High School in Oklahoma City; and Bob Shell, retired Financial Advisor at Edward Jones in Bartlesville. Helen was very devoted to her husband, children, and all her family and friends.Helen's working career consisted of 21 years of service with the Bartlesville School System. She retired as Manager of Data Processing, Payroll, and Personnel Services in February 1985.Helen was a member of East Cross United Methodist Church, Rachel Circle, Tuesday morning prayer group, and the Hospital Visitation Ministry. Helen was active in Girl Scouting, and loved being a hospital volunteer. In her retirement she enjoyed playing bridge with her family and friends. She loved working at Tuesday House. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing golf with the Adams Women's Golf Association.Helen and Frank enjoyed traveling and having friends over for bridge or conversation. They especially enjoyed their grandchildren: Sharon Walker, the late Chris Walker, Rory Addington, Drew Addington, and Christie Hewitt.In lieu of flowers it was Helen's request that donations be made to the Frank J. and Helen M. Shell Scholarship Endowment Fund at the Oklahoma United Methodist Foundation, Inc., 4201 Classen Blvd. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73118 or to a .Helen is survived by children Barbara Walker of Owasso, Oklahoma, Fran Barton and husband Craig of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Bob Shell and wife Mary of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; four grandchildren: Roy Addington and wife Celene, Sharon Walker, Drew Addington, Christie Hewitt and husband Jamie; four great grandchildren: Raleigh Addington, Benjiman Hewitt, Emilie Hewitt, Eliana Hewitt; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, four sisters, three brothers-in-law, aunt, uncle, grandson, granddaughter-in-law, great grandson, and her dear husband Frank.Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org. Funeral Home Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory

1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard

Bartlesville , OK 74006

(918) 333-4300 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Feb. 17 to Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close