Henry Clay Templeton Jr., 93, of Bartlesville passed away with family by his side at the Claremore Veterans Center on October 26, 2019.

Mr. Templeton attended Schools in Bartlesville and went on to join the United States Navy where he served honorably aboard the USS Carlisle APA 69 as a radioman. During the Korean conflict he served at Treasure Island Shore Station in California as a Yeoman First Class.

On October 16, 1944 he married Catherine Irene Adams. In 1946 Henry began a long-term career with Phillips Petroleum. He worked in the Treasury Department and later the Executive Department. Henry served as an Executive Assistant to three Executives; John Houchin, Leo Johnstone, and Pete Silas. His last two years he served as a Secretary to the Executive Committee.

Mr. Templeton was active in the Frank Phillips Men's Club, The J.C.'s, Sixty Six Golf Association, Bartlesville Elk's Lodge, and Eagles Lodge. Henry's main interest was arranging music for musicians to play. He enjoyed upbeat, high quality, and danceable music. He not only liked to arrange for musical productions, but he also served as the treasurer for the 55 Activities Center and their DJ. Henry and his wife Catherine were avid ballroom dancers. They participated in the 30 Couples Dance Club, 55+ Dance Club, Jane Phillips Square Dancing Club, Ranglers Square Dance Club, and Drifters Square Dance Club.

At age 55, Henry took up jogging and logged over 4,000 miles. In 1986 he ran in the Corporate Challenge in Tulsa and took first place in his age group in the one mile and 5k event. Henry became interested in boating and water skiing. Once while putting up a tarp to block out the hot sun at Hula Lake, he looked up and saw people he'd never met before and asked, "who are all these people?" funny thing is it wasn't that big but it did provide some shade. Henry even took a few turns at the ski jump and lived to tell about it. The entire family spent many weekends and vacations on Oklahoma lakes.

After 40 years of employment at Phillips Petroleum he decided to retire. He settled in at his home on Bison Road where he had built his own split rail fence and brick posts. Henry loved feeding the birds, quail, deer and other various critters who came around. He was very proud of his Pin Oak Trees.

In 1994 Henry and Catherine celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary joined by the children, grandchildren, and many friends. On October 16, 2019 they celebrated their 75th Wedding Anniversary with cards from well-wishers and flowers.

Henry is survived by the love of his life, Catherine of Bartlesville; son, Gary and wife Ellen of Duncan; daughter, Sharon Brown and husband Bill of Claremore; five grandchildren, Jake Brown and wife Valerie of Verdigris, Rusty Brown and wife Angie of Siloam Springs, AR, Reverend Shelby Scott and wife Becky of Broken Arrow, Dr. Brook Scott and wife Paula of Edmond, Dr. Clay Scott and wife Lisa of Stowe, MA; seven great grandsons; Clayton Brown of Tulsa, Corey Brown of Claremore, Jaxon and Grayson Brown of Siloam Springs, AR, Zachary and Samuel Scott of Missoula, MT, Austin Scott and wife Ashley of Charlotte, NC; three great granddaughters, Stephanie Scott of Honolulu, HI, Jennifer Scott of Las Vegas, NV, and Megan Guess and husband Alex of Durham, NC; and two great grandsons, Pax and Emmitt Guess of Durham, NC.

Henry is preceded in death by his father, Henry C. Templeton Sr. of Wellington, TX mother, Della Thelma Friend of Pawhuska, OK and sister, Lorene Russell of Muskogee, OK.

Memorial service will be at 10:00am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at East Cross United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be at 1:00pm Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery.

