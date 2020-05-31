Homer Allen Hildabrand, 91, longtime Bartlesville resident, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Homer Allen Hildabrand was born on December 7, 1928 at Hunter, Oklahoma to Chester Austin & Clara Nell (Blanchard) Hildabrand.
Homer Hildabrand and Helen Patricia "Pat" Smith were united in marriage on November 20, 1949 at Enid and they made their first home there. Their two daughters were born at Enid. In April 1955 they moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma where their three sons were born. Homer started his job with Phillips Petroleum in Bartlesville, which lasted for 35 years before his retirement. Homer loved his family and enjoyed participating in family camping trips. He also was very involved in, Boy Scouts, PTA, the Kiddie Park, and the Tuxedo Lions Club. Homer and Pat enjoyed square dancing and playing pinochle.
Homer is survived by his daughters, Susan Dian (David) Kenton of Dewey and Linda (Tim) Reed of Vinita, Oklahoma; his sons, Bruce (Iris) Hildabrand of Mannford, Oklahoma, Keith Hildabrand and fiancé, Kristie Taylor, east of Bartlesville and Glenn Hildabrand of Independence, Kansas. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christy Ruegamer, Jason (Mary Ann) Ruegamer, Jeremy (Regina) Kenton, Michelle (Hector) Campos, Shelly Seay, Kyle (Desirea) Chaney, and Laray Taylor; 16 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandson, and several nieces and nephews.
Homer was preceded in death by his parents; Chester & Clara, wife; Pat, brothers; Clifton and Earl, and a sister; Lois Hatfield.
Come and go visitation will be Wednesday and Thursday, from 9:00 – 7:00 pm. The family will be present Wednesday from 5:00–7:00 pm to greet visitors.
Graveside services for Homer will be held on Friday June 5, at 1:00 pm in the Enid Memorial Park Cemetery, 6405 Memorial Drive, Enid, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Homer's name may be sent to Boy Scouts of America, 520 S. Quapaw Ave., Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74003 or to the Bartlesville Lions Club, 2900 Tuxedo Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, 710 S. Dewey Ave., Bartlesville. Condolences and messages for the family may be left at www.honoringmemories.com.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 31 to Jun. 30, 2020.