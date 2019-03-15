Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh Blaine Fraser Jr.. View Sign

Hugh Blaine (HB) Fraser, Jr., passed away peacefully on Thursday March 14 at the age of 95. He was surrounded by those that love him including his wife Jo An Fraser, and his sons David (Debi) of Carrollton, TX, Bob (Meredith) of Bartlesville, OK, and Michael (Kwan) of Louisville, KY.

Blaine was born in the Gibson coal mining camp in New Mexico but hitchhiked his way to Texas where he'd eventually graduate as part of the Fightin' Texas Aggie class of 1945. During World War 2 he served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army's 42nd Rainbow division, where he earned three Bronze Stars for valor and helped liberate the infamous Dachau Concentration Camp. He returned home without losing a single man under his command.

Upon returning home he made what was widely regarded as his best decision and married Jo An Neely, his wife of more than 72 years. In the years that followed they raised a now-extended family that is forever in debt to their love, kindness and hard work; a family that includes their three sons and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Blaine worked for nearly 40 years at Phillips Petroleum Company before retiring in 1986. He was a soldier and an engineer, but for those that knew him best, he was much, much more. He was first and foremost an incredibly loving husband and ever-supporting father. He was a coach, a mentor, and a friend of the highest order, and touched the lives of thousands during his 95 years.

The greatest generation produced many heroes, but he was among their very best.

Funeral services will be Saturday March 16 at 11 am at Disciples Christian Church, 5800 Douglas Lane, Bartlesville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund at Disciples Christian Church, where Blaine and his family were charter members of the congregation.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

