Huston Wayne Black, 78, died February 17, 2020, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Huston was born on July 29, 1941, in Ramona, Oklahoma to parents Huston Walter Black and Roxy Marguerite Bruner. He completed his GED in the 10th grade and joined the Navy from 1958-1962. Huston served in the U.S. Los Angeles, CA 135. He was a boatswain's mate in Vietnam and went overseas three separate times.
After the Navy, he worked in steel manufacturing as a project manager and inspector for Kentube Engineered products. WorldWide Exchangers, and ProQuip. Huston married Eunice Faye Andoe in April of 1964.
Huston is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Les Minton and his half-sister, Densilla (Denny) Bruner.
Huston is survived by his wife of the home, Eunice Black; son, Clayton Wayne Black and wife Casie; daughters, Molly Rachel McManus and husband Mark Wayne, and Kathaleen Rebekah Black. Grandchildren, Alexcia Black, Kyle Black, Kala Allbritton, Jacqueline Helt, Bryce Hawkins, Gunner Hawkins, Roxy Hawkins, and Ruby Ellen; great-grandchildren, Marshal Allbritton, Levi Martin, and Kase Gunner; sister, Retta and husband Myles Winbigler; half-brothers, Marcus Bruner, Phillip Bruner, Paul Bruner, and Delbert (Skip) Bruner; half-sisters, Sheriana McEvers and Christine Deahl; and adopted daughter, Sandy Fisher.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20th from 9:00 am-8:00 pm and family will be receiving friends from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral service will be on Friday at 2:00 pm at the Ramona Church of Christ Church.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Feb. 20 to Mar. 19, 2020