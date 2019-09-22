|
|
Ida Martelle Hemphill, 86, of Copan, passed into the loving presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday in Bartlesville.
Ida, or Martelle as she was known, was born the daughter of Walter Peter and Hazel Margaret (Snyder) Landes on Feb. 12, 1933 in Lucine, OK. At age four, Martelle and family moved by wagon to Watova where they established the family farm and she was raised. Martelle attended Watova School through the eighth grade, transferring to Nowata High School where she graduated in 1951. She met and fell in love with Herbert "Herb" Hoover Hemphill and they were united in marriage on July 28, 1952. They made their home in Nowata for a few years before moving to Bartlesville. Martelle worked for Piper Furniture for several years before being accepted into the Licensed Practical Nursing program at Tri County Tech. Once an LPN, Martelle went to work at the old Memorial Hospital in geriatrics before retiring in 1996. Herb preceded her in death after 44 years of marriage on Nov. 8, 1996.
Martelle's passion in life was caring for others, especially her grandchildren and members of her church, the Pentecostal Tabernacle in Bartlesville. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, camping and cooking. With the help of her sister Waldeen, they would bake trays of cookies and candies every year for Christmas and give the treats away to loved ones. Martelle's specialty was Divinity and she would bake it according to the recipient's preference for nuts. Every year the family would gather at the family farm down at the hayfield for the big get-together, and Martelle was sure to cook several dishes for all to enjoy.
Martelle is survived by her son James Paul Hemphill and Donna of Ochelata; grandchildren Joshua Thompson and Jacob Hemphill, both of Bartlesville; great grandchildren Jaxon Thompson and Karl Thompson; brother Kenneth Paul Landes and Drue of Oklahoma City; and sister Waldeen Harper and Percy of Bartlesville. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son Steven mark Hemphill on Aug 23, 2012, two brothers Vernon and Marion Landes, and one sister Cleta Mae Moomaw.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pentecostal Tabernacle, 1822 NW Lupa St, Bartlesville, OK 74003.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 10-8 and Tuesday 9-11 at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, at the Pentecostal Tabernacle in Bartlesville, with Pastor Edwina Kidd officiating. Interment will follow in the Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sept. 22 to Oct. 21, 2019