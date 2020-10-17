1/1
Imogene Clark "Gene" Crenshaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Imogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Imogene "Gene" Clark Crenshaw
Bartlesville - Imogene ("Gene") Clark Crenshaw passed away on October 12, 2020, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She was born September 4, 1926 to Benjamin Oliver Clark and Edna May Ballenger Clark in Danville, Arkansas. Following her mother's death in 1930, she was reared by her father and paternal grandparents, John W. Clark and Edna Earl Butterworth Clark. After completion of her high school education, Gene worked in the Office of the Secretary of Treasury in Washington, D.C. from May 1945 until October 1949. She was married to William Irvin Crenshaw, Jr. at the Foundry Methodist Church in Washington, D.C. on July 30, 1949 and in October 1949 Gene and Bill moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma. In February 1950, she was employed as a legal secretary for Chester A. Brewer at the Law Office of Holliman and Brewer, which later became Brewer, Worten and Robinett. She worked in that capacity for 38 years and retired in September 1988. During those 38 years, she cherished the opportunity to develop friendships with people from every walk of life. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, long lunches with friends, playing bridge and mah jongg, and discussions at her book club.
Gene is survived by her half-sister, Janet Kapraun and her husband, Dr. Phillip Kapraun, and their three sons, Matthew, Jeffrey and Mark.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Irvin Crenshaw, Jr., her mother, Edna May Ballenger Clark, her father, Benjamin Oliver Clark, her grandparents John W. Clark and Edna Earl Butterworth Clark, her half-brother J.W. Clark, and her step-mother Alice Clark.
Graveside services will be conducted at Memorial Park Cemetery at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 24th, 2020. Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK 74006
(918) 333-4300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved