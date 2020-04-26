Mr. Irvin Lee Harvey, 81, of Bartlesville, died at 12:44 P.M. on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Bartlesville.
Graveside services were held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Dewey Cemetery with Rev. Bill Wright officiating and under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mr. Harvey was born at Seminole, Oklahoma on August 27, 1938 the son of Melvin Lee Harvey and Edith Rebecca (Orcutt) Harvey. He grew up and received his education in Bartlesville graduating from College High School in 1957. Mr. Harvey had been employed as a bicycle messenger for Western Union and as a custodian at Union Bank in Bartlesville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Lee Harvey, his mother, Edith Rebecca (Orcutt) (Harvey) Ketchum, his brother, Thomas "Dean" Harvey, and his step father, Lewis Ketchum.
Mr. Harvey is survived by his special friends, Bill and Marty Wright and Laura Schmidt.
Those who wish to make memorial contributions in Mr. Harvey's memory may do so to the Washington County SPCA, 16620 State Highway 123, Bartlesville, Okla., 74006 or to the Washington County Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville, Okla., 74006.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020