J. Berry Harrison
Fairfax - J. Berry Harrison, 81, of Fairfax Oklahoma, former Rancher and State Senator, passed peacefully from this world Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma due to complications following a stroke.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Woodland High School Auditorium in Fairfax, Oklahoma. The Reverend Richard Ayers will preside, assisted by Lindee DeRoin. Interment will follow at the Fairfax City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 27th from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. in the Hunsaker Wooten Funeral Home Chapel in Fairfax. If you are experiencing any COVID symptoms, please choose to stay home. Temperatures will be taken, and masks are highly encouraged. Please use social distancing when seating if possible.
Pall bearers will be J. Berry Harrison III, Drew Harrison, Harrison Redden, Jim Hadlock, Zac Treat, and Craig Lance. Honorary pall bearers are Ike Glass, Bob Rice, Glen Hadlock, Rick Littlefield, Bob Craig, Jeff Eubank, Larry Ferguson, Bill Southern, James Mashburn, and Tom Covington.
J. Berry was born on Tuesday, January 10, 1939 to J.D. 'Jake' and Virginia Berry Harrison at the Hamill Hospital in Fairfax. He was raised in his family home of Fairfax and was one of four children. He attended Fairfax Public Schools, where he enjoyed playing football and was selected as an All-State Offensive Lineman, and later proudly graduated with the 1957 Red Devil Class.
He first entered college at Oklahoma State University where he played football and made a great contribution to the team as an Offensive Lineman. One of his proudest moments with the team was in 1958 when they beat Florida State 15-6, in the Bluegrass Bowl in Louisville, KY. Later, transferring to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, he met and married his college sweetheart, Jackie Hobbs on Friday, November 10, 1961 in Muskogee Oklahoma. In 1962 he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. The couple made their home in the Fairfax area and would have celebrated 59 years of marriage this coming November. They were blessed with two children Tracie, and J. Berry Jr.
J. Berry loved the countryside and supported his family while ranching in beautiful Osage County. He was a hard-working cattleman, who took great care of his family while doing what he loved. In 1990 he was elected to the Oklahoma State Senate and held this office for sixteen years.
He was a man of great faith, belonging to the First United Methodist Church and a former member of the Fairfax School Board. J. Berry was a strong supporter of the Fairfax Red Devils and Woodland Cougars. An Academic Scholarship is being organized and funds may be donated in J. Berry's memory at the Security State Bank in Fairfax by mailing to PO Box 427, Fairfax, OK 74637.
J. Berry also represented many organizations in the great state of Oklahoma. He belonged to the Sigma Nu Fraternity at Oklahoma State University; Osage County Cattlemen's Association; President of the Oklahoma Soil Conservation Commission; Osage County Board of Excise and Equalization; and Past Board Member of Stillwater National Bank, and Robert Clark Family Health Center.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Jackie of the home; daughter Tracie Harrison-Redden, children, Harrison Redden and Jolie Redden; son J. Berry Harrison Jr. (Karen) Harrison and their children, J. Berry Harrison III 'Bo' (Hayley) Harrison and Drew (Breanna) Harrison and Great-Granddaughter Harper Grace Harrison all of Fairfax. Two nephews, Jeff Eubank and David Eubank, and three nieces Paige Covington, Dru Halverson, and Holly Bair.
He was preceded in death by his parents Virginia and Jake Don Harrison, siblings Edwina Covington, Virginia and George David Eubank, and J.D. Harrison Jr.
To leave a message of kindness or to share a fond memory, please visit www.hunsakerwootenfuneralhome.com
J. Berry was a great Senator, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a dear friend to many.