Jack G. Lee was born March 11, 1932 to Ethel and M. J. Lee. Jack left this world to be with his Lord on Friday, May 24, 2019. Jack was a Korean veteran as well as a 50 year 32nd Degree Mason and Shriner.

He and his brothers Wayne and Bob and sister Doris started M.J. Lee Construction in 1956 and with hard work, determination and pride, they became one of the premier bridge building companies in the State of Oklahoma until selling to Manhattan Construction in 1999.

They owned and operated Bartlesville Readi-mix and a Leeco Materials in Bartlesville, OK, donating 20 acres to the City of Bartlesville known as M. J. Lee Park. Jack met his wife Elaine in Bartlesville in 1971 and they have been inseparable ever since.

Jack served as President to the AGC of America in 1999 and attended Catoosa Hills Christian Church religiously.

Jack was a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed work and traveling but his responsibility and love for his family was his life. He is survived by his wife Elaine, daughter Debbie Rose of Edmond, son Danny Lee of Broken Arrow, four grandchildren and one great grandson, his niece Donna Webb and numerous family members. He was preceded in death by one son, Larry Brandenburg, his parents, two brothers Bobby and Wayne and his sister Doris Manschreck. He will be missed by many friends and family that knew and loved him. Visitation will be Thursday May 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and services Friday May 31 at 3:00 p.m. at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, OK.

