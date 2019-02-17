Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jack Lee Duede was born on January 7, 1934, to Dorothy Frazier Duede and Homer Duede in Picher, OK.

He attended grade school at Picher, OK, graduating from College High in 1950. He attended Central Christian College in Bartlesville and began his career as a pattern maker at Reda Pump, retiring in December, 1990, after 40 years of service.

Jack enjoyed playing basketball, softball and golf. He boxed light-heavy weight in Golden Gloves, joining his good friend, Joe Rollins in Bartlesville. About the time of his retirement from Reda Pump, he became involved in rental property and still was to this day.

He was a member of the Eagles Lodge 610, Bartlesville.

Jack is survived by his wife, Barbara, of the home; daughter, June Bass; sister, Jeanie Jeffery (Duane); stepdaughters, Joanie Randall (Kelli), Lori Vann; stepson, Trey Vann (Marie); grandsons, Jason Duede (Sara), Devin Bass, Eric Bass, Mathew Bass and Spencer; nephews, Duane (Julie); nieces, Rhonda Burchett (Mark), Roxie Clifford (Donald), Eldo Klingenberg and spouse, and Jeannie Wynn; 18 great-grandchildren and step grandchildren; five great-nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jackie Jr.; and sister, Bonnie Klingenberg; and a niece, Dana Jeffery.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 16, at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel. Interment followed in Memorial Park Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel.

