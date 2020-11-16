Jack Rust
Bartlesville - Jack Richard Rust, Sr., died Saturday, November 14, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Jack was born June 29, 1931, in Webb City, Oklahoma, to parents Richard (Dick) Johnson Rust and Edna Elizabeth (Sanders) Rust. He graduated from Phillips High School in 1948 at the age of 16. He then received his bachelor's in mechanical engineering in 1953. He worked for Phillips Petroleum Company for 33 years, from 1953 until retirement in 1986. During his time at Phillips, his assignments included locations in Borger, Texas, Dumas, Texas, Kenai, Alaska, Teesside, England and in Bartlesville.
He received many awards during his career. He was a registered professional engineer in the state of Texas; member of Oklahoma Society of Professional Engineers, in which he was a past president; Engineer of the Year in 1977 and he was also a Lions Club Member.
Jack married Vivian Florence Phillips in 1951. The couple had four children.
He enjoyed doing almost anything outdoors, including hunting, fishing, yardwork, playing golf, tennis and all things lake-related. He was an avid bowler. He enjoyed all card games, especially poker and bridge. After retirement, Jack and Vivian traveled extensively, both in the U.S. and abroad.
Jack also loved food! He enjoyed eating, especially anything sweet! He also loved working in his shop doing woodworking projects, making everything from TV trays and shelving to tables and china cabinets, many of which have become family heirlooms. Jack had a very quick wit and never lost his sense of humor. His family was very important to him and he loved them all dearly.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lois Taylor, son Philip Rust and 2 grandchildren Cyndi and Kevin.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian, of the home, son Rick Rust and wife Sherri, daughter Karen Baldwin and boyfriend David, son Doug Rust and wife Renee, grandchildren Nick, Tim, Sarah, Brandi, Eric, Steven and James, and numerous great grandchildren.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2pm at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to the Alzheimer's Association
.