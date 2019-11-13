Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home 620 East Cherokee Avenue Nowata , OK 74048 (918)-273-1550 Memorial service 3:00 PM Oklahoma Union Elementary Gymnasium Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie Perkins, 52 of Wann, Ok born on September 24th 1967 in Tulsa, OK to Ralph and Joan Storts-Busby. On Thursday November 7th Jackie joined our Lord and Savior. Jackie is survived by children Heston and Paige Perkins and future son in law Jarrett Rouse, fiancé TJ Mills, sister Codi Busby, parents, father of her children Steve Perkins, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and numerous friends. Preceded in death by brother John Busby, Aunt Saundra Blake and grandparents.

Jackie attended Catoosa High School. She was a stay at home mother, rancher, swimsuit model and interior decorator. She was a member of the Working Ranch Cowboy Association and the founder of the WRCA Ranch Rodeo in Coffeyville, KS. Jackie was also a spokesperson for the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Chicago. She was a breeder of Rhodesian Ridgeback dogs.

Jackie brought beauty to every space she touched. One of her favorite hobbies was decorating with and collecting antiques, native pottery, and western decor. She loved taking care of her cattle. During branding Jackie loved to cook out of her chuckwagon for several friends. She was humble to Gods calling of serving others and had a gift of making others feel special. Jackie spent many hours under her pecan tree with a fire lit, enjoying the outdoors.

Words cannot capture the love that Jackie lived out with her children Paige and Heston and her true love, TJ. Her spirit will be missed because of the love and understanding that she gave to everyone. She has not left us, she is watching over us. Until we meet again.

Memorial will be held at Oklahoma Union Elementary Gymnasium on Sunday, November 17th at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to WRCF (408 SW 7th Ave Amarillo, TX 79101) or Oklahoma Union Education Foundation.

Services are under the direction of Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home. Jackie Perkins, 52 of Wann, Ok born on September 24th 1967 in Tulsa, OK to Ralph and Joan Storts-Busby. On Thursday November 7th Jackie joined our Lord and Savior. Jackie is survived by children Heston and Paige Perkins and future son in law Jarrett Rouse, fiancé TJ Mills, sister Codi Busby, parents, father of her children Steve Perkins, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and numerous friends. Preceded in death by brother John Busby, Aunt Saundra Blake and grandparents.Jackie attended Catoosa High School. She was a stay at home mother, rancher, swimsuit model and interior decorator. She was a member of the Working Ranch Cowboy Association and the founder of the WRCA Ranch Rodeo in Coffeyville, KS. Jackie was also a spokesperson for the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Chicago. She was a breeder of Rhodesian Ridgeback dogs.Jackie brought beauty to every space she touched. One of her favorite hobbies was decorating with and collecting antiques, native pottery, and western decor. She loved taking care of her cattle. During branding Jackie loved to cook out of her chuckwagon for several friends. She was humble to Gods calling of serving others and had a gift of making others feel special. Jackie spent many hours under her pecan tree with a fire lit, enjoying the outdoors.Words cannot capture the love that Jackie lived out with her children Paige and Heston and her true love, TJ. Her spirit will be missed because of the love and understanding that she gave to everyone. She has not left us, she is watching over us. Until we meet again.Memorial will be held at Oklahoma Union Elementary Gymnasium on Sunday, November 17th at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to WRCF (408 SW 7th Ave Amarillo, TX 79101) or Oklahoma Union Education Foundation.Services are under the direction of Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 13 to Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close