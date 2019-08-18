Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacky Don "Jack" Shadwick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jacky Don (Jack) Shadwick passed away at his home east of Dewey, OK, July 18, 2019 of natural causes at the age of 67.

Jack was born in Bartlesville, OK on December 4, 1951. Jack lived his entire life east of Dewey, playing along Coon Creek, he graduated from Dewey High School in 1971. Jack retired from Hodges Electric where worked his whole adult life. Jack was a very opinionated guy that could talk about anything & everything, he was also an avid deer hunter, loved traveling, telling stories, some true, some maybe stretched a little.

Jack leaves behind to love his memory his brother Gary Shadwick of Miami, OK, sister-in-law Freda Shadwick also of Miami, nieces Becky Crawford of Quapaw, OK & Jodi Moreno of Miami, OK, LOTS of special friends, 6 great nieces & nephews that he loved a lot.

Jack is preceded in death by his Mother & Father, Betty & Robert Shadwick, sister, Norma Johnson, Grandparents, Aunts & Uncles.

Jack's wishes were to be cremated with private services to held at later date.

Jack was a one of a kind of guy that will truly be missed. Have fun running around Coon Creek Bro, we all love & miss you always!

Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory. Jacky Don (Jack) Shadwick passed away at his home east of Dewey, OK, July 18, 2019 of natural causes at the age of 67.Jack was born in Bartlesville, OK on December 4, 1951. Jack lived his entire life east of Dewey, playing along Coon Creek, he graduated from Dewey High School in 1971. Jack retired from Hodges Electric where worked his whole adult life. Jack was a very opinionated guy that could talk about anything & everything, he was also an avid deer hunter, loved traveling, telling stories, some true, some maybe stretched a little.Jack leaves behind to love his memory his brother Gary Shadwick of Miami, OK, sister-in-law Freda Shadwick also of Miami, nieces Becky Crawford of Quapaw, OK & Jodi Moreno of Miami, OK, LOTS of special friends, 6 great nieces & nephews that he loved a lot.Jack is preceded in death by his Mother & Father, Betty & Robert Shadwick, sister, Norma Johnson, Grandparents, Aunts & Uncles.Jack's wishes were to be cremated with private services to held at later date.Jack was a one of a kind of guy that will truly be missed. Have fun running around Coon Creek Bro, we all love & miss you always!Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 18 to Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close