Long-time Bartlesville resident, Jacquelyn Jean "Jackie" Heady, age 94, passed away on March 21, 2019 at her home in Green Country Village, Bartlesville.

Jacquelyn Jean "Jackie" Barker was born in Casper, Wyoming on November 11, 1924. She was the daughter of James and Daisy Barker. At the age of two years old, she and her family moved to Bartlesville where she attended school, graduating from College High School. Jackie furthered her education after high school by attending Oklahoma State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science, Medical Technician degree. She was employed with St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City as a Medical Technologist prior to her marriage.

On March 27, 1948, Jackie and James Kenneth "Ken" Heady were united in marriage in the First Presbyterian Church, Bartlesville. After Ken completed his law degree at Oklahoma University, the young couple returned to live in Bartlesville in 1950. Ken became employed with Phillips Petroleum Company where he served as General Counsel for the Company, later becoming a Senior Vice President before his retirement. After they were married, Jackie became a full-time homemaker, wife and mother, which she enjoyed very much.

Jackie, along with Ken, was a member of the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Bartlesville; member of Hillcrest Country Club; Service League of Bartlesville member; supporter of OK Mozart, as well as being active in other community organizations. She enjoyed playing bridge, traveling and entertaining.

Survivors include her son, Douglas Heady of Alexandria, Virginia; and daughter, Susan Heady of Amarillo, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Daisy Barker; and by her husband, Ken, in 2016.

Cremation arrangements for Mrs. Heady have been entrusted to the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, Bartlesville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

No services are planned at this time. Mrs. Heady's ashes will be privately interred at Memorial Park Cemetery, Bartlesville.

