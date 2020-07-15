James Albert Vail was born December 8, 1961 in Pryor, OK to Albert L. Vail and Colleen (Huxtable) Brown. He entered God's Heavenly Kingdom on July 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a hard-fought battle with FTD (frontotemporal degeneration/dementia).
After graduating from Dewey High School, he worked his way through Oklahoma State University, graduating in 1986 and earning a marketing/management degree.
At the age of 17, James started working with Safeway/Homeland as a sacker and continued advancing in his career and eventually became assistant manager at the time of his retirement in 1990 due to health issues.
Upon graduating from Oklahoma State, James married his best friend and love of his life, Patty M. Foote, and they were united in marriage on April 8, 1989.
He was a man of few words, but his kindness spoke volumes to those who knew him. Always willing to lend a hand, James' dependability was without question. James made a positive impact on those lives he touched. He never asked, but always gave.
Although a graduate of Oklahoma State, James could always be counted on to support the rival Sooners. Even though he loved sports, more important to James was his role in being a loving and supportive Uncle to his nephews and nieces with their many activities. Until health issues interceded, James was a constant presence at each event.
James is survived by his wife, Patty, of the home, his mother, Colleen Brown, mother-in-law, Audrey Foote, and his sister-in-law's and brother-in-law and their spouses, Debbie Gordon (Dr. Rick Gordon) Bartlesville, OK; Cheryl Bridendolph (Bill Bridendolph) Bartlesville, OK and Skip Foote (Stella Foote) Bartlesville, OK. He is survived by 12 nieces and nephews: Dr. Sarah Gordon (Joel Bernstein), Bartlesville, OK; Catherine Patton (Sean), Columbia, MO; Andrew Gordon, Bartlesville, OK; Hannah Gordon, Bartlesville, OK; Will Bridendolph (Ashley) Edmond, OK; Audra Bridendolph, Nashville, TN and Spencer Bridendolph, Austin, TX; Grant Foote, Bailey Foote, Levi Foote, Luke Foote and Jack Foote of Bartlesville, OK. Great nieces and nephews, Aman, Demekech, Eden and Indi Bernstein, Bartlesville, OK; Kaylee and Conner Patton, Columbia, MO; Grace Bridendolph, Edmond, OK. James is also survived by his Aunts, Louise Miller, Nowata, OK; Dee Merit (Larry) Grove, OK; Carolyn Harrison Tulsa, OK; Ginnie VanCleave (Bob Stouffer, Honolulu, HI. And numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Vail, father-in-law, Dr. John Foote, and his grandparents.
The family extends their gratitude to Dr. Hutchins and his staff, Dr. Jarrell and his staff for their care, support and compassion throughout the years. The staff of Grace Hospice met every need for James and the family in his final days and we are grateful.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Sunnyside Cemetery, 408 N. Hooker St., Caney, Ks.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to: AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration)
2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Or online at www.theaftd.org
