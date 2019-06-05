James "Jim" B. Lohmann, 65, of Covington, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at UP Health System-Marquette.
He was born August 9, 1953, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, a son of the late James and Mary (Wright) Lohmann.
Jim was married to the former Linda Seidner.
Jim started Lohmann Woodcarving Company 40 years ago. He specialized in custom architectural and ornamental woodworking for individuals, architects, and Millwork companies. Included among his countless jobs was the restoration of a secretary desk made for the White House, all of the carving in the renovation of the Chicago Tribune Tower lobby, and dozens of decorative pipe screens for organs which can be found throughout the world. His work was steeped in tradition, whether carving classical column capitals or fanciful cat tables.
Jim is survived by wife, Linda; and daughter, Olivia; and two sisters, Laura and Amy.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held by a small gathering of family. All loving thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by the Jukuri-Antila Funeral Home of Hancock, Antila Funeral Service, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at antilafuneral.com.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from June 5 to July 4, 2019