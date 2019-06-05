Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James B. "Jim" Lohmann. View Sign Service Information Jukuri-Antila Funeral Home 1500 W Quincy St Hancock , MI 49930 (906)-482-3710 Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jim" B. Lohmann, 65, of Covington, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at UP Health System-Marquette.

He was born August 9, 1953, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, a son of the late James and Mary (Wright) Lohmann.

Jim was married to the former Linda Seidner.

Jim started Lohmann Woodcarving Company 40 years ago. He specialized in custom architectural and ornamental woodworking for individuals, architects, and Millwork companies. Included among his countless jobs was the restoration of a secretary desk made for the White House, all of the carving in the renovation of the Chicago Tribune Tower lobby, and dozens of decorative pipe screens for organs which can be found throughout the world. His work was steeped in tradition, whether carving classical column capitals or fanciful cat tables.

Jim is survived by wife, Linda; and daughter, Olivia; and two sisters, Laura and Amy.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held by a small gathering of family. All loving thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by the Jukuri-Antila Funeral Home of Hancock, Antila Funeral Service, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at James "Jim" B. Lohmann, 65, of Covington, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at UP Health System-Marquette.He was born August 9, 1953, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, a son of the late James and Mary (Wright) Lohmann.Jim was married to the former Linda Seidner.Jim started Lohmann Woodcarving Company 40 years ago. He specialized in custom architectural and ornamental woodworking for individuals, architects, and Millwork companies. Included among his countless jobs was the restoration of a secretary desk made for the White House, all of the carving in the renovation of the Chicago Tribune Tower lobby, and dozens of decorative pipe screens for organs which can be found throughout the world. His work was steeped in tradition, whether carving classical column capitals or fanciful cat tables.Jim is survived by wife, Linda; and daughter, Olivia; and two sisters, Laura and Amy.A celebration of Jim's life will be held by a small gathering of family. All loving thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by the Jukuri-Antila Funeral Home of Hancock, Antila Funeral Service, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at antilafuneral.com. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from June 5 to July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close